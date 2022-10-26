Rotary Club Golf Tournament a success

The Fredericktown Rotary Club had a successful Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Beaver Valley Golf Club.

The weather was perfect for the 22-team two-man scramble which paid back 100% to the golfing players. This was made possible by local business contributions to the rotary scholarship fund.

Dennis Barrett, the tournament manager, made the day exciting by his past 30 years of tournament experience with the "Denzil Dog" and Rotary Tournaments.

J. Stufflebean won the longest drive with a distance of 400-plus yards on hole No. 7. The hole prizes on each hole made for competitive play during the entirety of the competition.

The tournament had three flights with the top three in each flight taking home titles. In the championship flight, James and Jesse Stufflebean took first place, Luke Davis and Ben Lincoln came in second and Kyle and Dylan McMinn placed third.

Winners of the B flight included Chuck Penuel and Jason Wade who took 1st place, Bryan McMinn and Skylar Steele who came in second and Mark Pepper and Jimmy Ward placed third.

Winners of the C flight were not disclosed.

This year's golf tournament had 65 contributors including: Madison Medical Center, Maloney Wright and Robbins, Bill Banks, Follis and Sons Funeral Home, Philip Pierce CPA, Chuck's Short Stop, Fredericktown R-I School District, Mike Hill Insurance, Cherokee Pass Liquor, Mitchell Construction, D & D Towing, Ron Gibbs-American Family Insurance, Tom Stephens, SMTS, Cap America, Cedar Creek Hardwood, Joyce Mountain Park, Kemp's Auto Body, Bess Insurance Agency, Heartland's Finest Car Wash, Larry Merrill Insurance, Madison Co. Water District, Madison County Farm Supply, Schnapp Law Firm, Midwest Computech, Cherokee Pass Mobil, Jim Graham, Lance Cureton, First State Bank, The Parts Store, Napa Parts Store, New Era Bank, Pine Crest Camp, Sargent Construction, Marquand Development Corp, Victoria's Vineyard, Georgie Kay's, Seabaugh's Furniture, The Pig BBQ, Thal's Hardware, McKinnis Auto Body Shop, A&M Restaurant, Black River Electric Cooperative, Lalo's Mexican Restaurant, Matthews & Sons, Azalea Board, Swinford Realty, Gifford Lumber, Bird Dog-Jeff McDowell, Madison County Title, Braswell Masonry, Heartland Auto Service, Madison County Heating and Cooling, Madison County Wood Products, Larry Kemp, United Country Real Estate, Torrez Sanitation, Ward's Farm Center, Jim Thompson Excavating, Pettus Ford, BMW Convenience, Ready Mix Concrete, White Trash Customs, Ammo United and Firearms, and 72 West RV.