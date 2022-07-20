Rotary Club has June meeting

The Fredericktown Rotary Club meeting in June had two outstanding programs presented on local businesses.

Tony Perry spoke regarding Safe Slide Restoration, a water slide restoration company. Tony's wife, Allison, spoke on the newly established ammunition manufacturing facility, Ammo United at 123 N. Mine La Motte.

Tony gave an excellent presentation on Safe Slide Restoration's operations and the work performed by more than 50 employees. Safe Slide specializes in water slide repair for water parks, cruise ships, and theme parks such as Disney on an international scale. The company has also developed a new patent on refurbishing, repairing, and coating swimming pools. It was very interesting to learn that even new methods are being created for the swimming pool industry.

Allison Perry, along with her husband, owns and manages the Ammo United manufacturing facility. The company manufactures two calibers of ammunition at this time: 9mm and .223. The business provides a public storefront that offers other ammunition calibers, firearms accessories, and more. Ammo United products are also offered to organizations such as firing ranges, gun clubs, and police departments.

The Perrys express a very positive attitude and strong work ethic toward living in this area and contributing to the community.

Also discussed at the meeting was the Azalea Breakfast response. It was greater than in previous years and the club was able to increase its scholarship program for high school graduates. The club has future plans to reinstate the Student of the Month recognition program, as this program rewards the student and recognizes the parents.