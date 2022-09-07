Rotary Club heres about housing project

Dennis Siders recently spoke to the Fredericktown Rotary Club about the new housing development, "Meadows of Fredericktown."

The Madison Affordable Housing Partnership will be sponsored by the Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled. The private ownership and operation will be financed partially by First State Community bank.

There will be 40 housing units with two or three bedrooms built. Each rental unit will have its own garage and driveway. There will be no parking allowed on the streets. There will also be a community center for meetings and social events and a playground for children. There will be ten special needs units available in the housing project.

The facility will be built with the latest construction technology which will provide an up to date structure with low maintenance.

The program will provide housing for middle income families which have a source of income but need assistance.

Occupancy is expected this fall.