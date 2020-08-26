 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rotary Club hosts FHS football seniors, coaches
0 comments

Rotary Club hosts FHS football seniors, coaches

{{featured_button_text}}
fb seniors

The Fredericktown Rotary Club hosted the Fredericktown High School football team seniors and coaches, Aug. 17. The club honored the seniors with a trophy for their hard work and dedication to the football program. The seniors are, from left, Dylan Menteer, Hunter Hennen, Evan Burrows, Malachi Kyle, Brayden Lee, Kaidyn Tinnin-Mangold, Mason Adams, and Peyton Francis. The seniors and their parents will be recognized at Friday's home football game, when the Cats' face Jefferson.
fb coaches

Fredericktown High School football coaches at the Aug. 17 Rotary Club meeting are, from left, Jacob Whitener, Terry Hennes, Chuck Ford, Chad Dunnahoo, Jon Clauser, and Kody Tipton.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Take me to band camp
Democrat News

Take me to band camp

Supplies have been bought, schedules have been made, and by this time next week, students will be back in session for another school year.

Larry James Firebaugh
Obituaries

Larry James Firebaugh

Larry James Firebaugh, 72, died Monday, August 10, 2020, in Marquand. He was born February 14, 1948 in Jewett, Missouri the son of Clarence an…

Democrat News

Understanding TIF

As the topic of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Districts resurfaces once again in the City of Fredericktown, Leslie Seabaugh from Southeast Mis…

Thomas "Tom" Charles DePew
Obituaries

Thomas "Tom" Charles DePew

Thomas "Tom" Charles DePew, 94, of Hayden, Idaho, died March 10, 2020 in Mill Creek, Washington. He was born March 16, 1925 in Lamoni, Iowa, t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News