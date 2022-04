The Rotary Club met April 18, at A&M Restaurant.

The club's dinner guests were the four winners of the Rotary Club scholarships, Makayla Tourville, Grant Ebert, Emma Lewis, and Julianna Miller. Each student receives a $1,000 scholarship.

The annual Rotary Breakfast tickets and individual sponsors are reporting with high response. The breakfast is May 7 at the United Methodist Church on South Main Street.

