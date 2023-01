The Fredericktown Rotary Club recognized Fredericktown High School seniors Krystian Dennison and Emma Wengler as the Rotary Club's December Students of the Month.

In order to qualify students must have 90% or better attendance, no discipline referrals, and a cumulative GPA of 8.0 or better.

Each senior received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Rotary Club.

The organization chooses two FHS students, one girl and one boy, each month for this recognition.