 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Round two of Piano Wars, Saturday
0 comments

Round two of Piano Wars, Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Piano Wars

Cara Robbs playing during the 2019 finale. She returned for the 2021 Piano Wars and won round one at Homan Hall Performing Arts Center, July 24. Round two of the competition will see three more competitors, Aug. 28 with the winners, including Robbs, returning for the finale Sept. 24.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The second round of Piano Wars continues this Saturday, Aug. 28, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Round one was a huge success with reigning champion Cara Robbs returning to the stage to defend her title. She is now one step closer to doing just that as she won round one and will move on to the finale Sept. 24.

“It’s always a great time for both audience and participants," Robbs said. "Food, fun, friends, and phenomenal talent is what you will find when attending Piano Wars. I plan to dazzle the audience with new and unexpected selections. You never know what you’re going to get when I take the stage. Look out everybody, this girl is on a roll!”

This next round of competition will bring three more personalities to the stage, along with new genres for the competition to keep it fun and interesting.

"All the way from Little Rock, AR, the audience will meet Mr. Justin Elkins," Emcee Denny Ward said. "A native to Arkansas, Justin has been playing since a very young age and lives and breathes music. No stranger to the stage, Justin is also a vocalist and composer. Who knows, he just might be encouraged to break into song before the night is over."

Returning to the stage from the 2019 competition, guests will recognize Mr. Stephen Hente and his lovely wife, Candy.

"Stephen’s mild manner and thoughtful passion for playing has made him a Facebook favorite in many households, as he brings 'Coffee and Piano' to his friends and family on a daily basis," Ward said.

Dinner will be catered by Castor River Roadhouse and will feature the restaurant's famous Country Fried Chicken with all the trimmings. Doors will open at 6 p.m., meal at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m.

Seating is still available, so make your reservation today by calling: 573-783-5438 or 573-783-7282. Piano Wars is made possible in part by funding provided by MAC, MACAA and Marquand Development Corporation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
One for the road
Democrat News

One for the road

  • Updated

Just a few short weeks ago, the community drank its last big daddy soda and said goodbye to the Dairy Bar after 42 years.

Donald LeRoy Reagan
Obituaries

Donald LeRoy Reagan

Donald LeRoy Reagan, 88, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Bonne Terre, Misosuri. He was born June 24, 1933 in Madison County, the son of Percy …

Dwight Morgan
Obituaries

Dwight Morgan

  • Updated

Dwight Morgan, 72, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born on Novemb…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News