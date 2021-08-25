Round two of Piano Wars, Saturday

The second round of Piano Wars continues this Saturday, Aug. 28, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Round one was a huge success with reigning champion Cara Robbs returning to the stage to defend her title. She is now one step closer to doing just that as she won round one and will move on to the finale Sept. 24.

“It’s always a great time for both audience and participants," Robbs said. "Food, fun, friends, and phenomenal talent is what you will find when attending Piano Wars. I plan to dazzle the audience with new and unexpected selections. You never know what you’re going to get when I take the stage. Look out everybody, this girl is on a roll!”

This next round of competition will bring three more personalities to the stage, along with new genres for the competition to keep it fun and interesting.

"All the way from Little Rock, AR, the audience will meet Mr. Justin Elkins," Emcee Denny Ward said. "A native to Arkansas, Justin has been playing since a very young age and lives and breathes music. No stranger to the stage, Justin is also a vocalist and composer. Who knows, he just might be encouraged to break into song before the night is over."

Returning to the stage from the 2019 competition, guests will recognize Mr. Stephen Hente and his lovely wife, Candy.