Route 67 in Madison, Wayne Counties reduced for roadside work
U.S. Route 67 in Wayne and Madison Counties will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform roadside work.

This section of roadway is located from Route A near Cherokee Pass to Route 172 near Hendrickson.

Weather permitting, work will take place Oct. 18 through Dec. 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at (573) 431-4933, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

