Route A in Madison County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews improve sidewalks in Marquand.

This project is part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This section of roadway is located between North Harding Street and Martha Street.

Weather permitting, work will take place March 20 through April 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.