Amelia Jane Umfleet, 30, died Friday, February 17, 2023. She was born July 26, 1992, the daughter of Stanley Umfleet and Jeanne (Pigg) Tripp.

Raymond L. Skaggs, 89, died Saturday, February 11, 2023 in St. Louis. He was born October 25, 1933 in Fredericktown, the son of Paul and Ruth …