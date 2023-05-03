Route A in Madison County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews improve sidewalks in Marquand, Missouri. This project is part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

This section of roadway is located between North Harding Street and Whitener Street.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, May 16 through Friday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-472-9041, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.