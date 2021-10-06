Route C bridge damage speeds up replacement date

The Route C bridge over the St. Francis River near Jewett sustained extensive damage during excavation, resulting in full closure of the bridge several weeks ago.
The closure has caused extended commutes for many Madison Countians on the other side. Those long commutes will continue for at least 2 to 3 months as the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), kicks it into high gear to finish the new bridge which was originally scheduled to be completed in September, 2022.
MoDOT District Engineer Mark Croarkin said the original plan for the project included widening the turning radius for larger vehicles crossing the bridge by excavating the rock ledge. He said the plan was for current bridge to remain open to traffic throughout the duration of the project.
"During excavation of the rock ledge, the current bridge sustained damage," Croarkin said. "That damage was extensive enough to require a full bridge closure."
Croarkin said the current bridge will not be repaired.
"The damage sustained during the blast caused extensive structural damage that was beyond repair," Croarkin said. "Instead, the contractor crews will focus their efforts on continued construction of the new bridge. We have met with the contractor to review timelines for this project and have accelerated the time line."
Croarkin said, weather permitting, the new anticipated completion date is the end of the year, Dec. 31, 2021. He said MoDOT is sympathetic with community members who now have longer commutes.
"Our crews in the area, both construction and MoDOT personnel, have been in contact with several local community members," Croarkin said. "Clearly, this was not the original plan for the project. We have discussed several ideas to assist with longer commute times, however it was ultimately decided the best solution would be to focus efforts to complete the project with an accelerated timeline."
Croarkin said, from time to time, MoDOT has to make changes to plans, due to circumstances such as these.
"I do understand the frustration of the local community members," Croarkin said. "Our focus now is to get a new bridge in place so we can minimize the frustration and commute times."
As the current bridge is not structurally sound, all motorists will need to seek an alternate route until the new bridge is completed.
