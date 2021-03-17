 Skip to main content
Route DD in Madison County reduced for pavement repairs
Route DD in Madison County has been reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route M to the Bollinger County line.

Weather permitting, work will take place through March 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

