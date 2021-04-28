 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Route DD in Madison County reduced for pavement repairs
0 comments

Route DD in Madison County reduced for pavement repairs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MoDOT Logo

Route DD in Madison County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route M in Madison County to the Bollinger County line.

Weather permitting, work will take place this week through Thursday, April 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
JROTC Awards Ceremony
Democrat News

JROTC Awards Ceremony

The Fredericktown JROTC Program held an abbreviated 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony April 16, in the Kelly A. Burlison Cafetorium to recognize those…

Theresa Lynn Hovis
Obituaries

Theresa Lynn Hovis

Theresa Lynn Hovis, 62, died Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born September 13, 1958 in St. Francois County, Missouri, the daughter of Milto…

Rick Shoemaker
Obituaries

Rick Shoemaker

Rick Shoemaker, 63, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born June 2, 1957 in Farmington, the son of John and Juanita Shoemaker.

Linda Mae Tripp
Obituaries

Linda Mae Tripp

Linda Mae Tripp, 72, formerly of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Wichita Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Wichita…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News