Route 72 in Iron County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct a new bridge over Stouts Creek, located east of Arcadia.

The new bridge will be constructed north of the existing structure. As construction is underway, temporary traffic signals will be in place to allow one-lane traffic to utilize the existing structure.

Weather permitting, work will begin July 25, with completion anticipated Dec. 15.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

