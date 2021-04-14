Route J in Madison, Perry Counties reduced for pavement improvements

Various sections of Route J in Madison and Perry Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the roadway, including culvert replacements and shoulder improvements.

This section of roadway is located from Route 72 in Madison County to Route 51 in Perry County.

Weather permitting, work will take place April 19 through Sept. 30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-431-4933, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

