 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Route J in Madison, Perry Counties reduced for pavement improvements
0 comments

Route J in Madison, Perry Counties reduced for pavement improvements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MoDOT Logo

Various sections of Route J in Madison and Perry Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the roadway, including culvert replacements and shoulder improvements.

This section of roadway is located from Route 72 in Madison County to Route 51 in Perry County.

Weather permitting, work will take place April 19 through Sept. 30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-431-4933, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Coach Kegley
Democrat News

Coach Kegley

  • Updated

Perry Kegley was a tremendous basketball player, a committed teacher, a loving husband and father, an admired brother, brother-in-law, father-…

+2
Hopping good time
Democrat News

Hopping good time

  • Updated

The former Barrett Jensen parking lot in Fredericktown was full of smiling faces April 3, as children enjoyed free games, a bounce house, Gaga…

Donald Raymond Montgomery
Obituaries

Donald Raymond Montgomery

Donald Raymond Montgomery, 84, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born July 13, 1936 in St. Louis, son of Cli…

Perry Don Kegley
Obituaries

Perry Don Kegley

Perry Don Kegley, 82, of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born January 18, 1939,…

Barbara June Wright
Obituaries

Barbara June Wright

Barbara June Wright, 77, of Crystal City, Missouri died Monday, March 29, 2021 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. She was born J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News