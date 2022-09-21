Route NN reduced for pavement improvements

Route NN in Madison County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement improvements.

This section of roadway is located from Route J to County Road 257.

Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

As construction is underway, flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Don Hills at (573) 472 9013, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.