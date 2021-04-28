Rules For Thee, Not For Me

Since Joe Biden was sworn in, Washington Democrats have shown they’re willing to change any rule, violate any precedent, or do whatever it takes in order to get their way. Their agenda rewards their friends, donors, and special interest allies, and punishes those who supported Donald Trump. As long as it increases their power and control over working class Americans, they will do it.

Democrats have the majority in both the House and Senate, but it’s razor thin. Knowing some Democrats don’t support their radical agenda, one of their priorities is to find ways to expand their majority and block Republicans from being elected. So, in order to pad their majorities Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats passed a bill this week to give Democrats an extra seat in the House and two Senators by making Washington, DC a state. I vehemently opposed this bill and voted against it.

Washington, DC’s special status as our nation’s capital is spelled out in the Constitution, so in addition to being a blatant power grab, this bill is also unconstitutional.