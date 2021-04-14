Ruling Class vs. Working Class

Last year, in the face of a pandemic that left many people around the country concerned about their health for going out, states around the country adopted what were supposed to be temporary rules for voting. But in some instances, states used the pandemic as a reason to radically change voting rules to remove key voter safeguards – like requiring voter identification to be given a ballot – leading to the serious 2020 election integrity concerns that resulted.

Georgia, plagued with controversy for its handling of the 2020 election, is now one of the first states to propose more permanent election rules. Integrity of our elections is something all Americans should care about and shouldn’t be partisan. Instead, Washington Democrats and their Mainstream Media allies immediately began spreading disinformation about the Peach State’s new election laws across the country based on a falsehood that these temporary measures lacking safeguards and put in place for public health purposes were intended to be permanent.

The liberal fundraising emails were sent immediately. President Joe Biden referred to it as “Jim Crow on steroids.” Former Georgia Democratic Governor nominee Stacey Abrams referred to the law as “racist” and “Jim Crow in a suit and tie.” These lies were then used by liberal activists to pressure corporations operating in Georgia to speak out against the new law.