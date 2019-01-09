Try 1 month for 99¢
Ruth Mooney

Ruth Mooney celebrates her 100th birthday, Saturday.

 Photo provided by Sandra Browder

January 5, Ruth Mooney celebrated her 100th birthday.

Her family joined her for lunch at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington where she is currently residing. Mrs. Mooney taught at Fredericktown Elementary School for 36 years (4th grade/reading specialist). After retirement she served on the board of the Senior Center for over 20 years.

Daughters Toni Mooney of Prescott, Arizona and Sandra Browder from St. Louis County, grandchildren, Susan Perronni with husband Tony and great grandchild Sophia from Elgin, Illinois and David Browder of Ankeny, Iowa were all there.

