Saddle club holds barrel race

The Madison County Saddle Club held The Standard Barrel Race, June 4 at the Madison County Saddle Club Arena. The event brought out 200 horses and may be the biggest event in club history.

The event was hosted by MCSC Secretary Samantha Peters but the entire club came together to make it happen.

"We enjoyed our first outdoor barrel race of the year with friends and won a little money to top off a great day," competitor Paige Brauer from Belleville, Illinois said.

"It was so big we had to park in the neighbor's field," MCSC President Michelle Renna said. "Also we had people from fancy farms out of Kentucky. It was a good day and God was watching over everyone."

The Madison County Saddle club would like to thank everyone who came out to the event as well as all of the event sponsors for making the day possible.

Sponsors were: Elite, Autry Morlan, Pulliam Haulers, Hurley & Associates, and Medlin Equipment; Standard, Carpenter’s Local 1770, Riverside Equine, Delta New Holland, New Era Bank, Sargent Construction, Kranawetter Trucking, Rockin’ ™ Farrier Service, Bank of Missouri, Outlaw Equine, C&H Insurance, Bank of Advance, EZ Living Xpress, Focus Bank, Equine Veterinary Services and Bug Guy Pest Control; Friends of The Standard, Patton Junction, Mouser Steel, Melanie Sanders Edge Realty, Arnsberg Insurance, Whitehorse Bodywork, Country Lane Florist, Follis & Sons Funeral Home, Rolling Hills Farm & Equine LLC., Rustic Pallet Furniture & Projects by Randy Besher, Innovative Orthodontics, Jim’s Motors, Roy & Melinda Presson, 360 Chiropractic, Rippee’s Used Tractor Parts, Shew & Presson Farms, Seiler Transmission, Qwik Fix Boot Repair, Black River Electric Cooperative, Bud Shell, and Kennedy Tire Company; Buckles, Miakota, Double M Ranch, Big Red’s, Madison County Saddle Club, Dolly’s Treasure Hunts, and Golden Rule Insurance; panels were donated by Wards Farm Center.

