Safety Day bike raffle winners announced

July 7, Ozark Regional Library, Missouri State Parks, Helmets First!, Shepherd Mountain Bike Park, the City of Fredericktown, and Cap America partnered to host Safety Day at Azalea Park.

Families went home with safety guides, free helmets sponsored by Cap America, bike licenses, and a meeting with Safety Pup and police Chief Eric Hovis.

The City of Fredericktown donated two children’s bikes for a raffle. The two lucky winners were Roman R. and Joseph B.

Watch for announcements about additional programs for Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery on the library's Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.