Saint Francis to hold vaccine clinic in Piedmont

Saint Francis Healthcare System will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., March 29, at Piedmont Physician Associates, located at 420 Piedmont Ave., Piedmont, Mo. 63957.
An appointment is required. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 573-381-5958. Individuals in Phase 1 and 2 are eligible to receive the vaccine, beginning March 29.
Phase 2: Equity and Economic Recovery
-Chemical Sector: Employees engaged in the manufacture, store, use and transport ofpotentially dangerous chemicals and other diverse products in the chemical sector that areessential to modern life and economic activity.
-Construction Sector: Employees or contractors engaged in the construction or repair ofbuildings, infrastructure or industrial facilities.
-Commercial Facilities Sector: Employees engaged in activities related to the eightsubsectors within the commercial facilities sector.
-Critical Manufacturing Sector: Employees in critical manufacturing engaged in theproduction of certain goods.
-Defense Industrial Base Sector: Employees that contribute to products and services thatare essential to mobilize, deploy and sustain military operations and national defense
-Financial Services Sector: Employees within the financial services sector.
-Food/Agriculture Sector – remaining*: Remaining populations within the sector notincluded in 1B, including restaurants.
-Government*: Other state and local government designated personnel required to provideessential services.
-Higher Education: Faculty and staff at public, private and/or nonprofit higher educationinstitutions.
-Disproportionately Affected Populations: Populations at increased risk of acquiring ortransmitting COVID-19, with emphasis on racial/ethnic minorities not otherwise includedin 1B.
-Homeless: Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, excludingthose that were already included in 1B.
-Libraries: Staff at public, private and/or nonprofit libraries.
Phase 1A includes Patient-Facing Healthcare Workers and Long-Term Care Facility Residents and Staff:
- Hospitals, Long-term care facilities and residents, including Department of Mental Health-operated facilities.
- Home health, Hospice, Dialysis centers, Urgent care.
- Vaccinator staff and those administering COVID testing.
- Congregate community healthcare settings staff and residents, including DMH contracted settings and adult day cares.
- EMS and high-risk non-congregate healthcare, including clinics, physicians and home care providers.
- All remaining patient-facing healthcare providers, including but not limited to healthcare workers in emergency shelters, dental offices, school nurses, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health providers and correctional settings.
Phase 1B Tier 1 includes First Responders, Emergency Services and Public Health Infrastructure:
- Non-Patient Facing Public Health Infrastructure: Administrators and staff at federal, state or local public health agencies and other healthcare workers who carry out functions necessary to the operation of the state’s healthcare infrastructure not included in 1A.
- First Responders: All federal, state, and/or local first responders beyond EMS/EMTs in 1A, including law enforcement, fire services, corrections and certain social service agencies.
- Emergency Management and Public Works: Federal, state or local government employees in emergency management and public works agencies, identified nonprofit organizations designated as partner voluntary agencies.
- Emergency Services Sector: Employees defined in the emergency services sector not otherwise listed, including law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management and public works.
Phase 1B Tier 2 includes high-risk individuals:
- Anyone aged 65 and older
- Adults with the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome
- Heart Conditions such as heart failure, CAD (coronary artery disease) or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
- Severe Obesity (BMI >40kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
Phase 1B Tier 3 includes Critical Infrastructure:
- Education: Teachers, faculty, and staff in public, private and nonprofit pre K – 12
- Childcare: Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS-licensed facility providing basic care to children
- Communications Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services
- Dams Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services
- Energy Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source
- Food/Agriculture Sector – initial: Employees of certain food production and processing facilities, and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services
- Government: Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state’s vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government
- Information Technology Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services
- Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that work in this sector.
- Transportation Systems Sector: Employees in the transportation systems sector including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail and postal shipping.
- Water and Wastewater Systems Sector: Employees at public, private and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services.
For more information, visit sfmc.net/COVID19.
