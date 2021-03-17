Salvation Army Donates to Feed the Families

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An area woman faces charges this week after allegedly brandishing firearms at a man during a confrontation at the Lost Valley Lake Dam area in…
The Fredericktown City Council met for its bi-weekly meeting, March 8 at city hall.
The Dixie Lee Quilters' Guild is 20 years old.
This past Tuesday, the Missouri Senate spent more than 12 hours debating an education reform bill before setting the legislation aside at 2 a.m.
Madison County Chamber of Commerce members battled it out for some highly sought after Feed the Families baked goods at the monthly meeting, March 4.
During Thursday's press briefing at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced that Phase 1B - Tier 3 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine P…
FCCLA will be holding its annual Sweetheart Coronation at 6 p.m., March 13, in the high school gymnasium.
Join us for Ozark Regional Library’s 2021 Seed Swap at both our Fredericktown and Ironton branches on March 30, at 5 p.m. This is a free libra…
Kick off spring with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center free nature program lineup, including…
David Michael "Slim" Slinkard Sr., 65, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Farmington. He was born May 11, 1955 in St. Louis, the son of William Jr…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.