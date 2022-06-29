Salvation Army donates to New life Recovery

The Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit recently made a donation to New Life Recovery.

New Life Recovery is a 501c3 and services are provided strictly by donations and volunteer time for drug and alcohol addition recovery. The group meets Thursdays at Faith Fellowship Worship center with a meal at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Attendance has grown to approximately 100 each week and provides assistance to access recovery treatment centers in and out of the state, food, transportation as well as personnel needs for individuals to reach the treatment center.

