Salvation Army honors top can collectors

The Madison County Salvation Army Unit would like to thank everyone for their donations and making the 2021 campaign a success.

This year, local businesses were challenged with who could make a bigger difference in supporting our local Salvation Army chapter. The businesses who could collect the most out of the 24 counter kettles were recognized.

A total of $1,405.10 was collected from the counter kettles this year with A&M Restaurant raising the most at $234.83, Amerimart coming in second with $222.99, and C-Barn right behind them with $189.79.

The top three were given certificates to display, a medal, a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates. All three of the top collectors were mere dollars apart throughout entire collection window and are already talking about how they can raise even more next year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.