Salvation Army honors top can collectors

The Madison County Salvation Army Unit would like to thank everyone for their donations and making the 2021 campaign a success.
This year, local businesses were challenged with who could make a bigger difference in supporting our local Salvation Army chapter. The businesses who could collect the most out of the 24 counter kettles were recognized.
A total of $1,405.10 was collected from the counter kettles this year with A&M Restaurant raising the most at $234.83, Amerimart coming in second with $222.99, and C-Barn right behind them with $189.79.
The top three were given certificates to display, a medal, a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates. All three of the top collectors were mere dollars apart throughout entire collection window and are already talking about how they can raise even more next year.