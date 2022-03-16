 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salvation Army honors top can collectors

  • 0

The Madison County Salvation Army Unit would like to thank everyone for their donations and making the 2021 campaign a success. 

This year, local businesses were challenged with who could make a bigger difference in supporting our local Salvation Army chapter. The businesses who could collect the most out of the 24 counter kettles were recognized. 

A total of $1,405.10 was collected from the counter kettles this year with A&M Restaurant raising the most at $234.83, Amerimart coming in second with $222.99, and C-Barn right behind them with $189.79.

The top three were given certificates to display, a medal, a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates. All three of the top collectors were mere dollars apart throughout entire collection window and are already talking about how they can raise even more next year. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Building school culture at FES

Building school culture at FES

Robert Ingersoll once said, “We rise by lifting others.” At Fredericktown Elementary School, we try to create a better learning and working en…

Healthy food fun

Healthy food fun

After two canceled dates in January and February, the Fun & Healthy Cooking Adult Learning Zone Class was able to hold what would have bee…

Theresa Elaine Moyers

Theresa Elaine Moyers

Theresa Elaine Moyers, 56, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 11, 1965, in Ironton, Missouri to …

Gary Lynn Moyers

Gary Lynn Moyers

Gary Lynn Moyers, 60, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home in Marquand. He was born August 2, 1961, in Fredericktown, to Paul Dean and A…

Chamber discusses ballot measures

Chamber discusses ballot measures

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon, March 3, at the United Methodist Church. This month Madison County Commissio…

FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

Gavin Graham and Sydney Feltz were chosen as the 2022 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, March 5. Ruben Pirtle and Julianna Miller…

Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell, 63, of Fredericktown, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at Madison Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1958, in Frederickt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News