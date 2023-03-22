The Madison County Salvation Army Unit would like to thank everyone for their donations and making the 2022 campaign a success.

This year, local businesses were challenged with who could make a bigger difference in supporting the local Salvation Army chapter. The businesses who could collect the most out of the 24 counter kettles were recognized.

A total of $1,402.84 was collected from the counter kettles this year with A&M Restaurant raising the most at $551.88, Cannon's Family Grocery in Marquand came in second with $189.49, and C-Barn was third with $105.36. The top three were given certificates to display.