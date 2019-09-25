{{featured_button_text}}

The Madison County Salvation Army service unit donated some of the funds remaining following the 2018 bell ringing campaign to Sheets-Young Medical Equipment and the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council.

Local Salvation Army service unit chairperson Sharron Tinnin said the service unit tries to make sure funds are given "where the most need is."

