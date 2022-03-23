Salvation Army Makes Donations

Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit Chairperson Sharron Tinnin (right) presents a donation to Teresa Rehkop, committee member with the Feed the Families committee.
Provided by Sharron Tinnin
Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit Chairperson Sharron Tinnin (right) presents a donation to the Head Family Transportation Fund. Accepting the donation is Tissy Ramsey, coordinator of this fund.
