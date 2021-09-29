Related to this story

Marriage License
Marriage License

Miguel Angel Leon III, 36, of Fredericktown to Danielle Alyse Sobczak, 33, of FredericktownWilliam Riley Bumgardaner, 29, of Fredericktown to …

Kimberly Lee Cunningham
Kimberly Lee Cunningham

Kimberly Lee Cunningham, 47, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born April 1, 1974 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the daughter of Harol…

Michael Paul Fox
Michael Paul Fox

Michael Paul Fox, 68, of Sebastian, Florida, formerly of Sedalia, Missouri, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Sebastian River Medical Center. He…

Nettie Matthews
Nettie Matthews

Nettie Matthews, 99, of Fredericktown died September 12, 2021 at Parkland Health Center. She was born September 9, 1922, in Flat River (now Pa…

EAA Chapter 1635 Fly-In
Taking flight

EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 1635 hosted its first Fly-In, Sept. 18 at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.