Salvation Army needs help reaching $35,000 goal

As you may have already noticed the Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit is not having its normal Bell Ringing activity this holiday season. Through donations they have raised $3,075 of the $35,000 goal.

"I’m sure everyone is familiar with our red buckets and of course, who can miss the bell ringers at our local Wal-Mart around the holidays," Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit Chairperson Sharron Tinnin said. "However, due to COVID 19, we find ourselves faced with many challenges. We believe that the safety and well being of all must be considered first."

Tinnin said the determination to forego the actual bell ringing event this year was a difficult decision and they will rely strictly on the generosity of all our community leaders and members to fulfill the goal obligation of $35,000.

"We do live among kindhearted people; various individuals, businesses, organizations, churches, etc., have sent in donations in the last few weeks, however, we continue to be in need of several thousands of dollars to reach that goal," Tinnin said. "Since our first letters were generated, we have received $3,075."