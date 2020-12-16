Salvation Army needs help reaching $35,000 goal

As you may have already noticed the Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit is not having its normal Bell Ringing activity this holiday season. Through donations they have raised $3,075 of the $35,000 goal.
"I’m sure everyone is familiar with our red buckets and of course, who can miss the bell ringers at our local Wal-Mart around the holidays," Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit Chairperson Sharron Tinnin said. "However, due to COVID 19, we find ourselves faced with many challenges. We believe that the safety and well being of all must be considered first."
Tinnin said the determination to forego the actual bell ringing event this year was a difficult decision and they will rely strictly on the generosity of all our community leaders and members to fulfill the goal obligation of $35,000.
"We do live among kindhearted people; various individuals, businesses, organizations, churches, etc., have sent in donations in the last few weeks, however, we continue to be in need of several thousands of dollars to reach that goal," Tinnin said. "Since our first letters were generated, we have received $3,075."
Tinnin said Madison County Salvation Army works hard to be a responsible steward of donations. She said $0.85 of every dollar donated goes directly back to support the local community and residents of Madison County.
"So what that means is that most of every donation, 85%, remains in the community where it originated at," Tinnin said. "Or, in other words, what we raise in Madison County stays in Madison County."
The 2019-20 funding raised $36,791.15 meaning $31,272.15, or 85%, stayed local.
"During this past fiscal year, the Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit was able to assist local families with lodging, food, prescriptions, medical expenses, utilities, fuel assistance for employment as well as those seeking medical assistance or treatments," Tinnin said. "Once again, we are asking for your help. Donations received will greatly offset the bell ringing that is normally done."
Tinnin said the need for help continues to grow and they anticipate the need to be greater this year with everyone experiencing the COVID crisis.
Donations can be mailed to 1201 Madison 522, Fredericktown, MO 63645. Counter kettles will continue to be utilized for donation purposes and can be located in local businesses throughout Madison County.
Please call or contact Sharron Tinnin (573-783-3491) or reach out to any of the board members listed if you have questions or concerns. Board members are Becky Hunt, Teresa Rehkop, Anne Barnes, Violet Boswell, Jon Robbins, Mary Jane Brotherton, Jane Kopitsky, Angela Souden, Phil Page, Kim Lerche, Cynthia Rainwater, Katy McCutcheon and Maria Weekley.
