While most of us associate the Christmas season with happy gatherings of family and friends, there are many whose holiday spirits are crushed by the harsh realities of simply making ends meet.
This holiday season, The Salvation Army in Madison County will bring hope to many local families who desperately need a helping hand.
The Salvation Army will provide food, medical, housing, utility assistance and emergency assistance for many people in real need in our community as we’ve done for well over 100 years in America. Our goal is to raise $35,000 to accomplish this.
Traditionally, The Salvation Army’s bell ringers in Madison County help generate significant support for programs community-wide at their red kettles. Home foreclosures, unemployment and rising prices are all contributing factors to an increase in families seeking help from the Army during the Christmas season . . . and an increase in the cost of providing help.
In this period of economic uncertainty, our income just can’t meet the ever-growing needs,” Sharron Tinnin, chairperson said. “But we need to care for our neighbors right here in Madison County who face a most difficult Christmas season, struggling even to meet their most basic necessities. I’m confident our faithful friends and those new supporters who see the need will share generously and won’t let them down.”
The Salvation Army will continue its dedication to doing the most good not only during the holiday season, but year round.
Tinnin adds, “Although our visibility is more heightened during the holidays, it is important for the community to know that our Army’s programs are ongoing. We don’t just hand out a blanket and a cup of coffee to a needy person. We want to give them a hand up . . . to get them back on their feet and into a productive and fulfilling role in life. The Salvation Army’s motivation comes from faith in Jesus and we’ll help them regain their hope and purpose by sharing the good news of God’s love and offering support in any way we can.”
To donate to The Madison County Salvation Army, please call 573-783-3491 or mail your donation to The Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit, 1201 Madison 522, Fredericktown, MO 63645. Bell Ringing will begin Nov. 29 and continue through Dec. 24, at our local Wal-Mart Supercenter. If you, family, friends or organization would like to “ring the bell”, please call 573-783-0259 or e-mail Teresa.Rehkop@lpha.mo.gov to set up a time.
About The Salvation Army in Madison County
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 85 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
