Sam A. Baker State Park hosts public information meeting Sept. 12
Sam A. Baker State Park hosts public information meeting Sept. 12

Missouri State Parks

Sam A. Baker State Park invites the public to an informational meeting at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at the CCC Lodge. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information about the park and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Sam A. Baker State Park is located Route 1, Box 18150, Patterson, in southeast Missouri. For more information, please contact the park at 573-856-4411.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

