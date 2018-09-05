Subscribe for 17¢ / day
A group of Tibetan Monks from India will be creating sand art during the week of Sept. 11, and will present a cultural pageant on Sept. 14. The Sand Mandala, in which the monks will carefully place grains of sand in an intricate design, will be open for public observation (free of charge) at Mineral Area College’s C.H. Cozean Library: Sept. 11-15.

In September, the Mineral Area Council on the Arts will host a group of Tibetan Monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery, India, who are on a year-long Sacred Arts Tour of the United States. The monks will be creating sand art during the week of Sept. 11, and will present a cultural pageant Sept. 14.

The Sand Mandala Exhibition will take place over several days as the monks create an intricate design symbolizing world peace and diversity by careful placement of millions of grains of colored sand via metal tubes called chakpur. Upon completion of the mandala, the art piece is destroyed as a nod to the belief in the Tibetan culture that life and nature are temporary.

The exhibition will be free of charge and will be open for public observation at Mineral Area College’s C.H. Cozean Library during the following days and times: Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 13, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The monks will also present a Tibetan Cultural Pageant Sept. 14, 7 p.m., in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater. At the event, they will perform sacred chants and dances of the Tibetan Buddhist tradition in order to introduce and promote an appreciation of their culture. Suggested donation for entry to the Cultural Pageant will be $10 for adults and $5 for students, at the door. 

Danielle Basler, arts council director, said the U.S. tour’s goal is to let the monks contribute to world healing and peace by sharing unique, Tibetan Buddhist sacred performances, chanting, and introductions to Tibet’s unique identity and treasures of culture and authentic traditions.

“The Mineral Area Council on the Arts makes an effort to plan a diverse series of events for our community each year and we’re pleased to present the opportunity to observe the creation of a sand mandala,” Basler said. “This eastern art form will be unique from the western art that we are accustomed to in the United States and in our region.”

Please visit the Mineral Area Council on the Arts on Facebook, at www.MineralAreaArts.org, or by calling Basler at 573-518-2125.

Financial assistance for this program is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

