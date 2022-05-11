 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sanders Promoted to Director of Embroidery Operations

  • 0
ANDREA SANDERS

Andrea Sanders

 Submitted by Cap America

Cap America, Inc. announced Andrea Sanders has been promoted to director of embroidery operations.

Sanders has been with the company for over twenty years, starting as an embroidery machine operator in 2001. She was promoted to embroidery supervisor in 2006 and again to embroidery manager in 2008.

In her new role, Sanders will oversee all embroidery operations, including digitizing. She is responsible for achieving production and financial goals in the department through effective scheduling of equipment and operators, management of staff, and implementation of new techniques and standards. She will be essential to the continued success of this department as it matches pace with Cap America’s expansive growth.

Sanders will report directly to Senior VP of Production Tom Gillespie.

“Since Andrea stepped into a leadership role over a decade ago, she has been instrumental in the development and progress of our department," Gillespie said. "She has initiated processes and procedures to improve our overall quality and efficiencies. To say that Andrea is a valuable member of the production team would be an understatement. This promotion could not be more deserved.”

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products. Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Serving the community

Serving the community

After the anticipated wait for The Station to open for business, the community has finally been able to enjoy the yummy drinks and food from t…

'Welcome to Fredericktown'

'Welcome to Fredericktown'

As you drive down West Main Street, heading into downtown Fredericktown, you will now notice a beautiful mural painted on the side of Frederic…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Gregory Scott Cloninger, 65, of Fredericktown, to Jody Robin Lombardo, 53, of FredericktownKenneth Edward Cunningham, 53, of Fredericktown to …

Sherrie Dale Baker

Sherrie Dale Baker

Sherrie Dale Baker, 81, of Jackson, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born December 29, 1…

Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr.

Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr.

Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr., 29, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 in St. Louis. He was born March 6, 1993 in Woodstock, Illinois, the son of Dona…

Timothy Michael Geen

Timothy Michael Geen

Timothy Michael Geen, 61, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born November 17, 1960 in St. Louis, the son of Joseph and Ma…

Frances Branum

Frances Branum

Frances Branum, 84, died Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born in Rives, Missouri on August 4, 1937.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News