Sansoucie retiring from MAC Information Technology Department

Help Desk Analyst Mary Sansoucie is retiring from Mineral Area College this year.

The Bonne Terre resident has worked for the community college since July 1998, starting as a Computer Lab Monitor before moving into her current role.

She has an associate degree in Office Systems Technology from Mineral Area College and furthered her education with a Help Desk Certification.

Sansoucie said that she has enjoyed working at MAC and said that she found the work to be rewarding, especially when she was able to help solve a problem or talk them through a homework “crisis.”

“I liked getting to know students and helping them to grow academically,” she said, “I will miss interacting with students, faculty, and staff on a daily basis.”

Sansoucie is looking forward to spending more time with her family in retirement, including her fiancé, Terry; son Floyd, daughter-in-law Nancy and granddaughter Alaina; son Shane and grandson Ryan; and son Curtis and grandson Landen. She also plans to reconnect with old friends and classmates.

