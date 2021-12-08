Santa, Prancer and the Grinch, oh my

The lovely weather, Saturday, made the sleigh rides even more memorable this year at Miracles on Main Street in downtown Fredericktown.

For the third year in a row, Prancer the live reindeer, was once again the highlight of the day. There was a constant line of children ready to meet the reindeer the entire two hours he was at Tis the Season. Statler Realty has taken it upon themselves to make this magical moment happen for children and adults alike.

"The smile on all the kids faces makes it worth every penny," Ray Statler said. "You can't take it with you. We don't have kids. So, to see those kids enjoy, that is worth it."

After children visited with Prancer and had their picture taken in his sleigh, they headed back up to the court square where they visited with Santa and received a present of candy and toys sponsored by Groomer Has It and Main Vape.

Other than the two photo ops, there was plenty of free family fun for all to choose from, and it was easy to spend the whole day at the event.

The polar express and sleigh rides returned this year after being canceled last year due to COVID. There was a line for the rides all day.

Special guests such as Olaf, Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and many more walked around the event all day meeting the children and taking pictures. Even the Grinch came out for the day and could be found inside IBS Print/Brick and Mortar.

For those who wanted to warm up for a few minutes there were several inside activities to choose from. Mrs. Claus read stories inside the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library periodically through the day, there was also ornament decorating inside World Finance and stocking decorating inside Madison County MU Extension.

There was also plenty to do outside, around the court square, including writing a letter to Santa and mailing it off in the Madison County Chamber of Commerce's special mailbox, getting your picture taken at one of the fun selfie stations, a cake walk sponsored by MU Extension and cookie decorating at Madison County Service Coordination.

Event organizer April Sarakas said she could not ask for a better day. The weather was perfect and the there was a steady flow of people all day long.

Last year the big improvement to the event, thanks to Melvin Mills Roofing, was an upgrade to the Christmas tree on the south side of the Madison County Courthouse. Melvin Mills Roofing plans to adopt the tree every year and keep making it better every year.

"They said they wanted to make it better every year, and this year they did just that," Sarakas said. "They brought in this beautiful tree and spent a lot of time this past week making sure it was stable and decorating it beautifully."

Event organizer Lisa Howard described it as looking like a Norman Rockwell painting.

Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis took a few moments before the Parade of Lights to officially light the tree for the season.

"This year's parade was one of the biggest we have ever had," organizer Tara Hale said. "We had over 30 different entries and a large variety of different floats and characters all on the parade route itself."

This year's winners of the Parade of Lights float contest were, 1st place Calvary Temple, 2nd place Thal's Hardware and Madison County Heating and Cooling and 3rd place B&N Drywall.

The committee said it is already thinking of new ideas for next year, and members are always looking for input and suggestions. If you'd like to share anything with the committee, email april.sarakas@hotmail.com

"I feel like Miracles on Main Street is the official start of Christmas for our town," Sarkas said. "It brings the whole community together every year and helps bring the magic of Christmas back to everyone. We would like to thank every single person, group, organization and business that helped make the event a success year after year. From decorating in the park and sprucing up the town to driving the Polar Express and running booths it takes every single one of those volunteers to make this day special for the entire community."

The planning committee would also like to thank all of this years sponsors, Bess Insurance Agency, Chuck's Short Stop, Melvin Mills Roofing, Sargent Construction Company, Simmons Storage, Black River Electric Cooperative, BMW Convenience, New Era Bank, First State Community Bank, Oak Grove United Baptist Church, Ozarks Federal, Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid and Bollinger, First Freewill Baptist, Coleman's Auto Body, and Ward's Farm Center.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

