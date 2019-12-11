{{featured_button_text}}
Santa's Workshop Gives Students Shopping Opportunity

Thanks to the hard work of Fredericktown Intermediate School Teacher Shannon Hovis, and other volunteers, students at FIS had the opportunity to do some Christmas Shopping of their own this year. Santa's Workshop was open Dec. 2-6 and offered items from 25 cents to $12. Hovis said, not only has this been a great chance to teach students about money, making change and learning life lessons, but she has also seen so many caring, kind and giving young ladies and gentleman. "I've seen this week kids give other kids change so that they have enough money," Hovis said. "I witnessed a kid tell another kid here's a dollar buy your mom something with it. He then picked out a 'mom is the sweetest' refrigerator magnet. It put a smile on my face for sure."

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

