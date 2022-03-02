Sausage, pancake supper

There will be a whole hog sausage and pancake supper 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., March 12, at Sedgewickville United Methodist Church, off Hwy 72 on K at the corner of EE. It is all you can eat. Freewill donation will be accepted. For more information, call Jeff Hahs at 573-275-0749.
