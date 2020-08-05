Saving animal lives through fostering

Furever Paws and Claws Rescue is looking for kind individuals who love animals to help foster the rescued animals.
"Pet fostering provides temporary care to rescue animals who need to live in a home environment prior to being adopted or sent to a shelter," Founder of Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Charlet Pense said. "Being a foster means bringing the animal into your home and family."
In order to qualify to be an animal foster you must love animals, have a vet reference and have all of your own animals spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinates and on flea, tick and heartworm prevention.
"Animals need to be fostered for many reasons," Pense said. "They may need medical treatment or being treated for heartworms, they may need time to heal from abuse or neglect, they may be ready to have puppies or may already have puppies that need to get bigger."
Pense said, due to COVID their transfer partners are backed up meaning animals are having to be held longer before being sent to a shelter.
"The length of time a foster is with an animal varies," Pense said. "It could be as little as a couple of days to eight weeks with a mamma and puppies or four months for a dog going through heartworm prevention."
Pense said Furever Paws and Claws always has cats and dogs that need to be fostered. She said they work really hard to match up animals with the needs of the family.
"We talk with the foster and always do a meet and greet with the animal," Pense said. "We provide all the medicine for the animals. We also provide the food unless the foster wants to provide the food. Then that's fine also."
Pense said, unfortunately the need for fosters is greater than ever right now.
"We have already rescued over 212 dogs this year, mostly from Madison County," Pense said. "We are exhausting all of our resources and we are going to have to stop taking animals if we can't find more help. Fostering saves animals lives and gives us the time to find the best place for the animals to go."
Pense said they currently have around ten foster families and are always looking for more.
If you are interested in helping, contact Furever Paws and Claws Rescue through their Facebook page with your name, address and phone number or call 573-701-4188
Furever Paws and Claws will cover all costs associated with the foster animal. If you can not foster, they have many volunteer opportunities such as fundraisers and transportation of the animals.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
