Saving animal lives through fostering

Furever Paws and Claws Rescue is looking for kind individuals who love animals to help foster the rescued animals.

"Pet fostering provides temporary care to rescue animals who need to live in a home environment prior to being adopted or sent to a shelter," Founder of Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Charlet Pense said. "Being a foster means bringing the animal into your home and family."

In order to qualify to be an animal foster you must love animals, have a vet reference and have all of your own animals spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinates and on flea, tick and heartworm prevention.

"Animals need to be fostered for many reasons," Pense said. "They may need medical treatment or being treated for heartworms, they may need time to heal from abuse or neglect, they may be ready to have puppies or may already have puppies that need to get bigger."

Pense said, due to COVID their transfer partners are backed up meaning animals are having to be held longer before being sent to a shelter.

"The length of time a foster is with an animal varies," Pense said. "It could be as little as a couple of days to eight weeks with a mamma and puppies or four months for a dog going through heartworm prevention."