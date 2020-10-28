 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saving Christmas
0 comments

Saving Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}
Shop with a Hero 2019

Sam Stafford shows off his Nerf Gun with his hero for the day Fredericktown Police Officer Michael Sletten during the 2019 Shop with a Hero. The event usually helps make Christmas for 130 local kids but this year's event is being threatened due to limited ability for fundraising throughout the year due to COVID-19. 

 File photo

By this time of the year, Shop with a Hero has usually raised a large portion of the funds needed for its yearly event for community kids. This year due to COVID, the group is roughly $10,000 short of its normal goal with this year's need projected to be even higher.

"We have only had one fundraiser this year which was the Hoops with Our Heroes in March," Organizer Charlet Pense said. "We had planned to have at least five fundraisers by now. COVID has been devastating for our fundraising efforts."

Pense said Shop with a Hero relies solely on fundraising and donations and, for obvious reasons, both have been down this year.

"We always try to have a little startup money, but the most important thing is seeing that all the needs are met," Pense said. "This is definitely the lowest amount we've had at this time. We need at least $10,000 more to meet our normal goals, but we also are concerned that we will have more referrals this year due to the challenges 2020 has brought."

Pense said roughly 130 children are chosen to shop with each child getting a $100 budget.

"Unfortunately, if we don't reach our goal, we will have to turn children away," Pense said. "But we can only reach out to as many children as we have dollars."

Pense said this program gives the children so much more than toys, it gives them the opportunity to spend quality time with heroes and role models in the community. 

"For most children Shop with a Hero is the only Christmas they will have," Pense said. "Even adults who have experienced Shop with a Hero frequently tell us how much it meant to them and they will never forget it."

Pense said there are still a few fundraisers scheduled before December. The entire month of October Auto Plaza Ford has been donating $100 for every car it sells. Coming in November, Kemp's Auto Body will hold its annual Razor Ride.

The 5th annual Shop with a Hero Razor Ride will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 7. The cost is $20 per person which includes the ride, one door prize entry and chili, soup and water after the ride at Auto Plaza Ford. If you would like to eat but not ride the cost is $10.

"We've never had a bigger need for our community and a smaller amount of money," Pense said. "The thought of disappointing children is heartbreaking and the thought of having to turn referrals away is something we've never faced."

Anyone wanting to make donations can contact Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis at 573-783-7401 or Charlet Pense at 573-701-4188. Donations can be mailed to FFPCC, 120 W. Main St., Fredericktown, MO 63645

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
FES Pumpkin Patch
Democrat News

FES Pumpkin Patch

When the annual elementary school field trips had to be canceled, the Fredericktown Elementary School staff pulled together and brought the fe…

Nancy D. Tripp
Obituaries

Nancy D. Tripp

Nancy Diane Tripp, 72, of Gray Summit, Missouri, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Life Care Center of Sullivan. She was born July 22, 1948, in …

Cheryl Renae Johnson
Obituaries

Cheryl Renae Johnson

Cheryl Renae Johnson, 52, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. She was born July 18, 1968 in F…

Peggy Jo Brewington
Obituaries

Peggy Jo Brewington

Peggy Jo Brewington, 73, died Friday, October 16, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri where she lived with her son Trent, daughter-in-law Rebecca, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News