Saving Christmas

By this time of the year, Shop with a Hero has usually raised a large portion of the funds needed for its yearly event for community kids. This year due to COVID, the group is roughly $10,000 short of its normal goal with this year's need projected to be even higher.
"We have only had one fundraiser this year which was the Hoops with Our Heroes in March," Organizer Charlet Pense said. "We had planned to have at least five fundraisers by now. COVID has been devastating for our fundraising efforts."
Pense said Shop with a Hero relies solely on fundraising and donations and, for obvious reasons, both have been down this year.
"We always try to have a little startup money, but the most important thing is seeing that all the needs are met," Pense said. "This is definitely the lowest amount we've had at this time. We need at least $10,000 more to meet our normal goals, but we also are concerned that we will have more referrals this year due to the challenges 2020 has brought."
Pense said roughly 130 children are chosen to shop with each child getting a $100 budget.
"Unfortunately, if we don't reach our goal, we will have to turn children away," Pense said. "But we can only reach out to as many children as we have dollars."
Pense said this program gives the children so much more than toys, it gives them the opportunity to spend quality time with heroes and role models in the community.
"For most children Shop with a Hero is the only Christmas they will have," Pense said. "Even adults who have experienced Shop with a Hero frequently tell us how much it meant to them and they will never forget it."
Pense said there are still a few fundraisers scheduled before December. The entire month of October Auto Plaza Ford has been donating $100 for every car it sells. Coming in November, Kemp's Auto Body will hold its annual Razor Ride.
The 5th annual Shop with a Hero Razor Ride will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 7. The cost is $20 per person which includes the ride, one door prize entry and chili, soup and water after the ride at Auto Plaza Ford. If you would like to eat but not ride the cost is $10.
"We've never had a bigger need for our community and a smaller amount of money," Pense said. "The thought of disappointing children is heartbreaking and the thought of having to turn referrals away is something we've never faced."
Anyone wanting to make donations can contact Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis at 573-783-7401 or Charlet Pense at 573-701-4188. Donations can be mailed to FFPCC, 120 W. Main St., Fredericktown, MO 63645
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News.
