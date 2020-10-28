Saving Christmas

By this time of the year, Shop with a Hero has usually raised a large portion of the funds needed for its yearly event for community kids. This year due to COVID, the group is roughly $10,000 short of its normal goal with this year's need projected to be even higher.

"We have only had one fundraiser this year which was the Hoops with Our Heroes in March," Organizer Charlet Pense said. "We had planned to have at least five fundraisers by now. COVID has been devastating for our fundraising efforts."

Pense said Shop with a Hero relies solely on fundraising and donations and, for obvious reasons, both have been down this year.

"We always try to have a little startup money, but the most important thing is seeing that all the needs are met," Pense said. "This is definitely the lowest amount we've had at this time. We need at least $10,000 more to meet our normal goals, but we also are concerned that we will have more referrals this year due to the challenges 2020 has brought."

Pense said roughly 130 children are chosen to shop with each child getting a $100 budget.

"Unfortunately, if we don't reach our goal, we will have to turn children away," Pense said. "But we can only reach out to as many children as we have dollars."