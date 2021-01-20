SBA offers another lifeline for small businesses

If you are a small business still struggling, call your lender immediately. You may be eligible for a third round of lending from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SBA and Treasury Dept. reopened the Paycheck Protection (PPP) loan program Jan. 11 through the "Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act," issuing $284 billion to restart the program for the third time. The program allows lenders, on the federal government’s behalf, to give out loans (that can be forgiven) to cover payroll and other expenses. SBA has previously distributed 1.1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for more than $100 billion.

The SBA has so far received 1,346,125 forgiveness applications for approximately $170.5 billion. SBA has made payment on nearly 85% of the applications, forgiving more than $100 billion. For the smallest borrowers with loans up to $50,000, 88% have been approved for forgiveness.