SBA Officials recognize Minburn Communications during National Small Business Week

In March 2020, a new normal crept across the country as schools shifted to online learning, teleworking became commonplace, and businesses fought to stay in the black. Circumstances challenged every demographic, but the transition to an online-dominated system of learning and business posed unique challenges to rural communities – like many in Iowa – where one in four people lack access to a steady internet connection.

Minburn Communications, a broadband company in rural Iowa, recognized within days of the pandemic’s onset that they played a pivotal role for the people and businesses in their community who needed reliable broadband. As days of quarantine turned into months, the demand for high-speed internet increased, but the company faced the difficult reality that customers who were unemployed or furloughed may be unable to pay for their services. Regardless, Debra Lucht, CEO of Minburn Communications, committed to avoid terminating services to families and businesses unable to pay their fees as part of the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected” initiative.

“Throughout the challenges of the pandemic, we wanted to partner with customers and businesses to work through problems together,” said Lucht.