{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Salisbury

Tom Salisbury

For small businesses, finding workers today is a challenge due to our 50-year historically low unemployment rate and existing job skills and placement gaps. The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering a million-dollar grant competition for small entities in the workforce development arena called “makerspaces” as one solution to this challenge.

The SBA is seeking proposals from established makerspaces to boost the number of jobs that provide a pathway into the middle class.

The SBA’s new Makerspace Training, Collaboration and Hiring (MaTCH) Pilot Competition will provide grants to create or expand makerspace programs with job-specific and soft skills training, including those in industry and those offering trade certifications.

You may not have heard of a makerspace. If you do an Internet search for “makerspace near me” you will find them. There are more than 85 scattered across the SBA Region 7 states of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. Some are non-profit organizations; others are connected to high schools, colleges, libraries or trade industries.

Makerspaces have been described as gyms for people who want to make things or make things happen. They are community spaces that provide access to tools, technology, and knowledge for learners and entrepreneurs, all with different focuses. They can be spaces where artisans create. They can be places to learn and earn industry-related certifications or communal spaces where people can access equipment they can’t afford, like 3D printers or laser engravers. Some are high-tech or STEM-related; others offer gardening instruction. One near me promotes best practices in new manufacturing product innovation. They are places where you might find robotics, Raspberry Pi computers and microscopes being built. Some makerspaces are focused only on specific technology such as scalable innovations that can be commercialized. Some makerspaces are set up by industries themselves to deliver classroom instruction prior to on-the-job apprenticeships.

The goal of an SBA-selected program will be to produce graduates who can be immediately placed in positions with previously identified employers that need skilled labor.

Makerspaces are uniquely positioned to help increase the workforce because they embrace independent work and self-employment; focus on new paths for vocational and technical education; and generate new apprenticeship opportunities.

To compete, a makerspace may find entry forms, rules and requirements at https://www.sba.gov/match. Proposals will be accepted through July 8, 2019, and the SBA will make awards on August 6, 2019. Three types of awards are available, ranging from up to $25,000 to $200,000 each.

The MaTCH Pilot Competition reaffirms the SBA’s commitment to supporting new forms of vocational education, developing apprenticeships, independent work, and cultivating access to entrepreneurship. This competition will help empower a stronger connection between the maker’s community and job creation, adding an economic boost to communities whose makerspaces win a grant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments