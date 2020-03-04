Scam Alert

Several Fredericktown residents have reported a phone scam making its way through the area.

City Administrator James Settle said there have been reports of residents receiving calls from someone claiming to be Ameren and the City of Fredericktown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The caller is reportedly saying they are with Ameren and are wanting to charge for late fees or nonpayments," Settle said. "When the resident informs the caller they are not with Ameren but in fact with City of Fredericktown they are then connected with someone else pretending to be the City of Fredericktown."

Settle said it appears they are being sent to a call center but wants to make it clear to all residents that the City of Fredericktown will never call you for payment.

"This is a scam and these people are just trying to take your money," Settle said. "We will never call you for payment over the phone. We will never call and ask you for any important information such as a credit card, social security number or anything."

If you have any concerns about your bill please call the City of Fredericktown Light and Water Department at 573-783-2154

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.