Scammology 101

My niece Haley recently left for college. Such an amazing time for kids. So many changes, so much learning to do. We can all use this time to educate ourselves about more scams that are circulating in our area. No matter what happens, the scammers have a way to take advantage of it.

One common scam is very simple; you get a call from your bank or Social Security or even the IRS. They tell you your information has been hacked and you need to give them your information to secure your account. Any information you give is then used to empty your account or steal your identity. Social Security, Medicare and the IRS do not call you to let you know your information is at risk. Never give out information to someone that calls you. Remember that even if your caller id says “Medicare” that can be spoofed and may not be the correct information, either the name or the number.

There are even swindles about the Coronavirus. There are no home testing kits or home remedies for the Coronavirus. If someone is offering this, it is a scam and could not only cost you money but could hurt your health. Do not take home remedies or cures. If you have questions about COVID, Missouri has a toll free number 877-435-8411 that you can call for correct information.