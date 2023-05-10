Cap America, Inc. announced May 9, that Grace Schettler has been promoted to senior vice president of sales.

Schettler, an industry veteran and award-winning salesperson, joined the Cap America team as director of sales in 2017. Schettler was instrumental in the implementation of Cap America’s sporting goods division and the launch of the company’s CA Premium Line.

In 2021, Schettler was promoted to vice president of sales, the first female to hold that position in company history. Within that role, she was responsible for establishing and developing territories, analyzing market statistics, and evaluating the Cap America sales division. As senior vice president of sales, Schettler will continue to work alongside the rest of the Cap America leadership team to implement strategies to ensure that the company continues to experience the accelerated growth it has seen in recent years.

Schettler will report to Mark Gammon, CEO.

“Under Grace’s leadership, the Cap America sales team has witnessed exponential growth," Gammon said. "It is no coincidence that the company itself has experienced several record-breaking years during her tenure. Her drive and dedication to continuing to grow and expand the Cap America brand are unparalleled. This promotion could not come at a more opportune time. I’m excited to see where Grace leads us.”