School answers reopening questions during forum

Starkey said the district has been working on the school reopening plan for the last month and has changed and updated it 20 to 30 times. He said each building will have individual plans tailored to the needs of their students.

"I think that is very important because it might look different at the elementary building than it does at the high school building," Starkey said. "It is a different setup so they have different needs and different ways to help make the kids safe. So those building plans are going to be very useful."

Starkey said the reopening plan highlights four levels of reopening and the district plans to open at level two.

"Level one is just like school is normal, no issues with any kind of virus or COVID-19. We just run a normal school with face to face instruction," Starkey said. "Level two, which we would like to start with, if things stay the way they are now, is we are going to do face to face instruction, but we will have a virtual option for parents who feel uncomfortable with sending their kids to school."

Starkey said level three would be a fixed blended instructional program to reduce the amount of students in the building by half. He said students would maybe attend two or three days a week and days would be scheduled.