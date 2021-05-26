School Board has special visitor

The Fredericktown R-I School Board had a special visitor at its monthly meeting, May 18.

Fredericktown High School Junior Grant Ebert stopped by the meeting after representing Fredericktown at the state golf tournament earlier that day.

"Grant is here tonight because we just earlier finished round two of the Class 3 Missouri State Tournament in high school boys golf," FHS Golf Coach Cory Carver said. "Grant finished tied for 36th out of 71 kids in class 3. I promise you that Crown Pointe Golf Club, and mother nature gave us everything that they had over the last two days. Raining sideways in the morning and then 25 mile per hour winds in the afternoon. I couldn’t be prouder of Grant as a golfer and as a young man."

Carver said Ebert eats, sleeps and breathes golf.

"He never gives up, and all he wants to do is please his coaches, administrators and school," Carver said. "I am so proud of him and ultimately proud to wear the same color as he does. Hats off to Grant for this accomplishment, and the good news for Grant is he is just a junior so we got another whole round of this next year."

The board recognized Ebert for his accomplishments. Not only did he tie for 36th at state but he also finished second in the district tournament earlier this month.