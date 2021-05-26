School Board has special visitor

The Fredericktown R-I School Board had a special visitor at its monthly meeting, May 18.
Fredericktown High School Junior Grant Ebert stopped by the meeting after representing Fredericktown at the state golf tournament earlier that day.
"Grant is here tonight because we just earlier finished round two of the Class 3 Missouri State Tournament in high school boys golf," FHS Golf Coach Cory Carver said. "Grant finished tied for 36th out of 71 kids in class 3. I promise you that Crown Pointe Golf Club, and mother nature gave us everything that they had over the last two days. Raining sideways in the morning and then 25 mile per hour winds in the afternoon. I couldn’t be prouder of Grant as a golfer and as a young man."
Carver said Ebert eats, sleeps and breathes golf.
"He never gives up, and all he wants to do is please his coaches, administrators and school," Carver said. "I am so proud of him and ultimately proud to wear the same color as he does. Hats off to Grant for this accomplishment, and the good news for Grant is he is just a junior so we got another whole round of this next year."
The board recognized Ebert for his accomplishments. Not only did he tie for 36th at state but he also finished second in the district tournament earlier this month.
"I just want to say thanks to the school district, my high school, my athletic director, my principal and my coach," Ebert said. "They have really helped me through everything and really directed me through school and golf, and I just want to say thank you."
In other business, the board voted to amend the architectural agreement with Hoener & Associates to include the high school track.
"We figured we should have an architect or a professional involved in the process," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "So, to do that, we have to amend our original agreement to include the high school track project in that. I don't have any monetary figures as to what that will cost, but it will include the drawing and if there are any engineering services or testing."
Starkey also presented the board with an update from Snyder Electric, a performance contracting company.
"What they do is they will come in and do a utility analysis of a building and if there is a potential for savings, then you can go through the process of trying to realize those savings," Starkey said. "It may end up being a construction project, replacement of a roof, HVAC system, lighting, windows and doors, all the things that would be around an energy project."
Starkey said he is just kind of exploring the idea right now but wanted to let the board know it was a potential option.
Three school photography bids were received from, Cheekwood, Wagner, and Ladd Portrait. Wagner, which is the district's current provider, and Cheekwood were the two low bids.
The board had a discussion regarding complaints they had received about the quality of the photos from Wagner and weighed the pros and cons.
In the end, the board decided to award Wagner a one-year contract with the option to continue the contract for three years if the issues are corrected.
"Let's try the one year deal and see if we get the problems resolved," Starkey said. "We can decide to extend it after one year."
The board then approved a recommendation from Starkey to increase all district salary schedules.
"I would like to recommend a $500 increase in base for the certified staff which would move our starting salary to $30,000 from $29,500," Starkey said. "Also, that correlates with a 2% increase on the others. The budget this current year with all benefits and everything classified and certified, we are spending about 14.7 million, around 75% of your total budget, on personnel, which is common in a school district."
Starkey said, with some staff retiring and the increase in health insurance, the district will only see a slight increase in the budget costs.
"The way the schedules are set up of course furthering your education is rewarded and years of service is rewarded with the steps," Starkey said. "We recommend the steps plus an increase in base. That also figures into your coaches and everything else. Any time I’m going to recommend an increase in salaries it’s going to be across the board. It’s not one group over the other that’s getting an increase. It’s everyone or nobody."
In his superintendent's report, Starkey talked about graduation and summer projects.
"Graduation, I thought it went well," Starkey said. "Nice and calm and quiet and it was good to see a normal graduation. We are almost at the end of a year that we didn't have to shut down."
Starkey said, this time last year there were a lot of unanswered questions and a lot of unknowns to face.
"We have trudged through it," Starkey said. "I'm not saying it's been perfect, but we have trudged through it and made it. Graduation kind of seemed like an ending point to a year that has been quite interesting."
Starkey also said they are working on putting together a list of summer improvement projects.
"A lot of small things," Starkey said. "We may look at replacing some of our HVAC units, the water line at primary, some painting."
Starkey said the football field project is a little behind in getting started due to bad weather. He said there are plans to widen the soccer field as well as fix the drainage problem.
"I don't know if you got to go to any of the games or not, but we have one area where the grass is about knee high because we couldn't get the mowers in there due to water standing over there by the concession stand side," Starkey said. "So we are going to get some quotes on how we can fix that."
Starkey said there are also plans to purchase a scoreboard for the softball field out at the new sports complex.
"I don't know how many years they played at JC Park without a scoreboard, but it's been a bunch," Starkey said. "I thought it might be a good time to try and help out that program."
Starkey also said there is a plan to make some improvements at the baseball field by painting dugouts and backstops, replacing the netting in the batting cages, and fixing a big crack in the concrete.
"There is a lot of things on the burner for this summer that we will try to spruce up as we proceed," Starkey said.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board is at 5:30 p.m., June 29 at the district offices.
