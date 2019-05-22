The Fredericktown R-I School Board met for its monthly meeting, Monday.
The board heard from Brenda Jenkins, Colton Wooldridge, Laura Bittle and Michael Graham about the high school's career education programs.
Graham began by saying the high school offers four basic career and technical programs to students including agriculture, business, family and consumer science and marketing. There are 563 students in the high school. There are 472, including some duplication, involved in the four programs.
"That's a pretty high percentage of the student population taking advantage of career and technical classes that we offer," Graham said. "The one thing, at least in the Ag department is that we try to instill in kids those soft skills. We try to make the students employable no matter where they go once they leave high school. We want to make them tax paying citizens so that is our goal."
Wooldridge said interest and involvement in the business and marketing departments has been increasing and the students want to do better and they want to learn. He said he wants to give the students experience, so they can stand out and secure those positions in the workforce.
Jenkins rounded out the discussion by saying the team has sought to improve its technical skill attainment and industry recognized credentials for students who have completed a sequence of three or more courses in a particular program. She said nine students have been tested and five met the scores.
Jenkins also represented CARE while she was there.
"Thank you for a great year and continued support of us (CARE) in the classroom, for participating in events you're able to attend and for helping us to continue molding students into responsible citizens," Jenkins said.
The board then voted to increase lunch prices a dime.
It was then voted to hold a special meeting June 4 for personnel reasons and to move the regular meeting to June 25.
Superintendent Brett Reutzel said County Commissioner Larry Kemp approached him regarding MoDOT inquiring about putting turning lanes on Hwy 72. The board discussed this possibility and would like to hear more from Kemp and MoDOT.
The board briefly discussed the possibility of increasing the penalty for students caught vaping on school property or during school functions. High School Principal Craig Gibbs and Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson confirmed vaping has been becoming more of an issue and the liquid inside the pens is hard to identify.
Gibbs said they want to be reasonable and fair with the consequences and due to not being able to identify the substances, he believes the punishment should be more severe than tobacco.
The board decided to review the policy and consider making appropriate changes.
The next regular meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board is at 5 p.m., June 25 at the district office.
