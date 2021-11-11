School board holds special work session

Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said, one idea brought to the table in the past was to have an entire new building built in the upper corner off High Street and turn the current FEMA building into the preschool.

When asked what he thought, FES Principal Joe Clauser said he just needs more room. He said the computer lab is currently completely mobile and moves from room to room because of the lack of class rooms and this is just one example.

"I would really hate to see this building destroyed," Fredericktown R-I Board Member Leo Francis said. "Although it is good, it is not great. Do you put money into good or do you put it into great. I don’t know. I am looking at the difference in dollars and I can’t make up my mind."

Superintendent Chadd Starkey left the board members with several questions: What can we do, can we do something now, if we can what is it, and how does it tie into where we want to get in 10 to 15 years?

The board also discussed a project which may be completed next summer, the high school track. Mike Mainini from Byrne and Jones was on hand to answer questions along with Reuther and Lammert.